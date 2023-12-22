SHOWERS & THICK FOG DEVELOPS INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Santa will want to bring an umbrella
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A few slick spots are possible across the Northwoods this morning due to a touch of freezing mist or drizzle. Farther south, temperatures are mild enough where the roads will be just damp. Your Friday will be cloudy with a chance of mist or drizzle. Scattered showers will become more likely around and after sunset. The rain will be light, with most folks picking up less than one-quarter of an inch of precipitation.

As tonight wears on, widespread fog will develop across northeast Wisconsin. It may become dense, with visibility less than one-quarter of a mile heading into Saturday morning. Folks with travel plans early in the long holiday weekend should allow for extra travel time and be prepared to use low-beam headlights.

Otherwise, it’s going to be murky, but merry and mild this weekend. Despite the cloudy skies, our highs will be rising to near 50 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That’s mild enough to tie, or break our daily record high temperatures. As the mild air surges into northeast Wisconsin, look for more showers around your holiday. Our rain chances will continue into next work-week, as our temperatures slowly cool down.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 1-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 1-5 MPH

TODAY: Early icy spots NORTH. Overcast skies. Mist or drizzle, with showers late. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Areas of fog, may become dense. LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Thick morning fog. Cloudy, with mist or drizzle. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, but mild. Record warmth possible. Showers develop late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 46

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Record warmth possible. HIGH: 49 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. More scattered showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Wet flakes or a mix NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. A few stray flakes? HIGH: 33

