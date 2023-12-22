Police: Critically missing Milwaukee man’s vehicle spotted in Green Bay

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person, Willie L. Griffin(Milwaukee Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing person, Willie L. Griffin, who was last seen in the 4900 block of North 63rd Street on Wednesday at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Willie is described as a 77-years-old African American male, 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. It’s unknown the description of clothing Willie may be wearing.

Willie may be driving a teal colored 1998 Chevrolet K1500 pickup bearing Wisconsin truck plate 287954, last four of VIN #7231. Police said his truck was spotted Friday afternoon in Green Bay at 2 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

