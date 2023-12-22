Neenah man accused of stabbing brother 18 times

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of stabbing his brother 18 times in Neenah. Darnell McCauley is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to authorities, the incident happened on December 18 at a Neenah residence. A criminal complaint said when police responded to a call at the home, a police officer noted seeing blood on the carpet, wall, couch, and clothes nearby.

The victim was found in a corner of the living room, also covered in blood. A knife was found in the middle of the living room, the criminal complaint said, and the victim appeared to have multiple knife wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The criminal complaint said a woman in residence told police that she, the victim, and McCauley were all hanging out and drinking. At the start of the night, they got into an argument, and she felt they all needed to separate from each other and calm down. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said McCauley was acting “crazy” and “stupid” and threatening to kill her and the victim.

In the criminal complaint, the woman said she then heard McCauley and the victim argue about who took a cigar. When the woman tried to step in, the complaint said McCauley hit her in the face, which led her to hit back. The victim became upset McCauley hit the woman, which led McCauley to go and grab a knife. They were able to stop him, and they all went to separate parts of the home, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the woman was in a different part of the home when she heard the victim and McCauley argue again. She came into the living room and said she saw McCauley stab the victim multiple times. The complaint said the woman grabbed McCauley and told him she would let him go when he stopped. McCauley then went outside for fresh air, according to the complaint, and the woman locked the glass door. The complaint said McCauley ran into the glass door multiple times to try and get back in.

When officers arrived on the scene, the complaint said they attempted to arrest McCauley and used a taser to take him into custody. The complaint said McCauley was bleeding from his right hand.

The complaint said while McCauley was being taken to the hospital, an officer heard him tell paramedics that he had ADHD, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia and was not taking any medications for those conditions.

Initially, the complaint said 17 wounds were counted on the victim, but because not all the wounds were visible due to his treatment at the hospital, a doctor treating the victim later said there were 18 wounds in total.

According to the criminal complaint, when interviewed by authorities, McCauley initially said he stabbed his brother in self-defense. He also claimed to have blacked out during the stabbing and didn’t remember how many times he stabbed his brother. The criminal complaint said authorities learned the three people in the house were using drugs and drinking before the incident.

The criminal complaint also notes a separate incident documented on November 26, when the complaint said McCauley went to the Neenah Police station and said he was going to kill his brother. The complaint said crisis counselors were contacted, but the complaint doesn’t go into further detail.

McCauley made his initial court appearance on Friday. He faces a possible sentence of up to 60 years if convicted.

