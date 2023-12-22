Lack of snow impacts Wisconsin businesses

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - All the rain in the forecast isn’t great for area businesses that rely on snow or help people prepare for snow.

The sign at True Value Hardware in De Pere says it all. Temps in the 40s on December 22, 2023 in northeast Wisconsin.

We searched high and low for some snow, only finding a little patch of ice lingering outside the store. Certainly not enough to drive business right now.

“Weather brings customers so we’d like to see some snow,” said True Value Hardware manager Allen Hoopingarner. “Rain doesn’t really help at this time of the season. So yeah, we’d like to get some snow, sell some shovels, snow blowers, ice melt, maintenance as well.”

The silver lining right now is the wait list for snow blower repairs isn’t long.

“It’s not bad, only about a week out? So we’re caught up because there’s no snow,” said Hoopingarner.

Farther south, Don Herman, the owner of Sunk Dive and Ice Service, says it isn’t any better.

“This time of year I get pretty busy, but it’s not looking good right now,” said Herman. “I know the ice fishermen are really antsy to get out, especially right after Christmas. They really want to get off but they’re not gonna get off for a while.”

Herman keeps a close eye on the ice buildup, providing ice reports often on social media, but this year?

“I’m pretty sure the only ice report I’ll be doing this year is from a bar with a glass,” Herman joked.

He says some of the bays have a few inches of ice for fishermen to walk out on, but others, like lake Winnebago, not so much.

