Honda recalls 2.5 million vehicles that could stall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A major recall: Honda is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles (see the list of models below).

Honda is recalling these Acura and Honda models manufactured from 2017 through 2020 (see the list below or find out if your specific vehicle is included using the NHTSA recalls website).

The fuel pump may have a defect that increases the risk of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller was improperly molded. That makes them prone to deforming over time and interfering with the fuel pump body. If the fuel pump doesn’t work, the car’s engine may not start or it can stall while driving.

So far there haven’t been any crash-related injuries connected to this.

Honda says it will replace the fuel pumps at no cost in separate phases, with the first batch of owner notifications going out in February.

1. 2018-2020 Honda Accord

2. 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

3. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 4D

4. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 2D

5. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 5D

6. 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

7. 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

8. 2018-2020 Honda CR-V

9. 2020-2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

10. 2018-2019 Honda Fit

11. 2018-2020 Honda HR-V

12. 2018-2020 Acura ILX

13. 2019-2020 Honda Insight

14. 2018-2020 Acura MDX

15. 2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

16. 2017-2020 Acura NSX

17. 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

18. 2019-2020 Honda Passport

19. 2018-2020 Acura RDX

20. 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

21. 2018-2020 Acura RLX

22. 2018-2020 Acura TLX

