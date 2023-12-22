Holiday travelers hit Wisconsin roads with 2 million other holiday travelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling for this Christmas weekend, you’ll want to give yourself extra time to make sure you don’t miss your holiday get-togethers.

More than 2 million people living in our state are driving to spend time with friends and family.

AAA says this is the second-busiest holiday travel period on record for Wisconsin, with nearly 65,000 more people than last year going 50 miles or more from home.

Experts say Saturday is going to be the most congested day on the roads.

If you’re crossing state lines, you could run into some slowdowns. AAA says more than 103 million people are hitting the road for the holidays nationally.

This travel period is a little different because it’s not just a long weekend -- it lasts more than a week.

“We have this extended time from December 23 through the New Year where people are choosing to drive not only because they’re going to stay for an extended time so they don’t have to rent a car or they’re going to be making stops along the way or doing other things along the way while they’re celebrating with their family,” AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said.

Some good news: AAA says drivers can expect to pay at least 10 cents less per gallon of gas than they did a year ago.

Hart tells Action 2 News the motor club is noticing people willing to spend money on traveling even with inflation.

“During COVID, many people were hesitant to get on a plane. Now that we’re past COVID, more people are comfortable going -- you know whether they’re staying at a hotel, getting on an airplane. People are budgeting to make sure they have the money to spend for the holiday season and any other time,” she said.

Before getting behind the wheel, you can check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map to see things like road conditions, slowdowns, crash advisories, and even rest stops.

