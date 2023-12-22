Green Bay man accused of slamming autistic son repeatedly into ground

32-year-old Percy Myrick was charged Thursday with felony child abuse, intentionally cause harm, plus battery and disorderly conduct.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of slamming his autistic son repeatedly into the ground.

32-year-old Percy Myrick was charged Thursday with felony child abuse, intentionally causing harm, plus battery and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say Myrick became physical with his 10-year-old son, who has a variety of disorders, on Wednesday afternoon during a visit to Bellevue.

Deputies say when the boy missed taking his medications, he became agitated and threw a dumbbell at Myrick, who then grabbed him by the neck and slammed him multiple times to the ground.

A criminal complaint says the boy was visibly injured, having redness around the neck, scratches on the shoulders, and chest area, and a puncture to the upper lip.

Myrick made his initial appearance in court Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County
Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store
Police want to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a child at a store in Neenah
Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Social media poster to find a kidney for Greyson Neubauer of Fond du Lac
‘I couldn’t imagine our lives without him’: Fond du Lac mother searching for kidney for 4-year-old son

Latest News

Percy Myrick
Green Bay man accused of slamming autistic son into ground
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General...
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps, orders new ones in big win for Democrats
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
File photo: Child with RSV using breathing mask
DHS reports season’s first child death from RSV in Wisconsin