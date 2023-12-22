Green Bay man accused of slamming autistic son repeatedly into ground

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of slamming his autistic son repeatedly into the ground.

32-year-old Percy Myrick was charged Thursday with felony child abuse, intentionally causing harm, plus battery and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say Myrick became physical with his 10-year-old son, who has a variety of disorders, on Wednesday afternoon during a visit to Bellevue.

Deputies say when the boy missed taking his medications, he became agitated and threw a dumbbell at Myrick, who then grabbed him by the neck and slammed him multiple times to the ground.

A criminal complaint says the boy was visibly injured, having redness around the neck, scratches on the shoulders, and chest area, and a puncture to the upper lip.

Myrick made his initial appearance in court Thursday.

