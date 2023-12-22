Green Bay family surprised with the “Best Christmas Ever”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday evening, Tricia Ronkowski and her two sons, Michael and Joseph, were surprised with the Best Christmas Ever!

“Best Christmas Ever” is a nonprofit organization that helps out families who have fallen on hard times at no fault of their own. This year, Debbie Golik, Tricia’s mother, nominated her daughter to receive this surprise.

On December 19, 2022, Tricia was admitted to Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay after discovering unexplained bruising on her body. She had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, or APL.

This meant Tricia’s family had to spend Christmas in a hospital bed.

During the time she was in Green Bay to be stabilized, doctors realized she was having rare reactions to the treatment. Her doctors believed she needed to be around specialists, so, on December 30, she was transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

It was there, that doctors were able to stabilize her enough to give her half doses of Chemotherapy. On January 5, Tricia received her first full dose of Chemotherapy since being in Green Bay.

When Tricia was in the hospital, Michael and Joseph were living with Tricia’s parents. They would drive down daily to go visit their mom in the hospital.

On January 18, Tricia was released from St. Luke’s Medical Center, and the next day, Tricia started outpatient Chemotherapy. She would go in five days a week for the next eight months.

As of recently, Tricia is now in remission, and working to get stronger and better each day through physical therapy; however, due to the treatment making her weak, she has been unable to work, and hasn’t worked for an entire year.

“It’s just been a really hard year on all of us and the boys,” Debbie Golik said. “Money financially she hasn’t been able to work and I heard about it. I just heard about this on Duke FM so I went on there and thought ‘I’ll nominate, what are the odds!’”

Thanks to the help from “Best Christmas Ever”, Tricia and her family were able to have the Christmas they almost didn’t get. Justin Spettel with “Best Christmas Ever”, says it’s incredible to give back to people at this kind of level.

“We picked them because we recognize it wasn’t just Tricia’s struggle last year, it was the boys’ struggle as well,” Spettel said. “Just not having mom around as much and she was fighting for her life and so this year we want to make this Christmas just amazing for them.”

Spettel said they heard Joseph and Michael had never been on a plane before, so one of the biggest gifts they received was an all-expenses paid trip to anywhere they wanted to go in the United States.

Other gifts included gift cards, new clothing items, legos, and certificates to buy brand-new furniture for the house.

“It means more than everything just to have my family here and for me to be here you know especially because I came so close to not being here so it means everything,” Ronkowski said. “My younger one just asked if I was going to be home this Christmas so that was hard, and I was like ‘Yes, I’ll be home this Christmas’.”

A GoFundMe page is still active to help the Ronkowski family as well.

