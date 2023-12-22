Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

(WLUC) - Police in Escanaba and Menominee said criminals from Illinois are now working to steal the banking information of people in the Upper Peninsula, through ATMs.

“They are all over in Illinois, lower Michigan, Wisconsin and now they’ve hit up here in the Upper Peninsula,” said Det. Todd Chouinard, Escanaba Public Safety Department.

Chouinard is investigating reports of money being stolen from local people’s accounts after using an ATM at a local credit union.

The criminals accessed the accounts with a device called a “skimmer.”

“It doesn’t take long for them to put it on,” Chouinard said. “It could be just a few seconds to up to a minute, they can actually get into a machine and put stuff inside the machine.”

The first report of the criminal group operating in Escanaba happened this Monday. However, Detective Sergeant Kudwa with the Menominee Police Department said the group has targeted ATMs in Menominee since at least the beginning of December.

Kudwa said the thieves go after ATMs that aren’t closely watched.

“Typically, they won’t be where somebody’s working, because they have to install this stuff right in front of somebody,” Kudwa said. “So, a lot of times, this is done after hours.”

Chouinard said, skimmers are virtually undetectable to ATM users. However, both he and Kudwa said there are a few ways to tell if a skimmer has been installed on a machine.

Most gas stations have a safety feature for people to check. It’s a sticker that installed across the card reader. It crosses over the edge of the card reader, onto the gas pump. If that strip is partially covered by a card reader, or if it’s broken, there could be a skimmer on top of it.

Another way to check is give the scanner a gentle wiggle.

“You can grab the machine or wherever you’re putting the card in, and you can try and grab it, see if it will come off,” Chouinard said.

A safety tip to always follow, Chouinard added, is to cover the keypad when entering a card’s pin number. However, Chouinard said there’s only one sure way to prevent the fraudsters from stealing information.

“The best activity you could do for protecting yourself would be using cash, which not everybody carries cash anymore,” he said.

The Menominee and Escanaba Police Departments are coordinating with police in Wisconsin, the FBI and the Secret Service on the investigation.

If anyone finds or sees anything suspicious, contact the local police department.

