Four Winds Ministries of Wisconsin will give back to the Green Bay community on Christmas Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spend the holidays volunteering with giving back to the community Four Winds Ministries.

Four Winds Ministries of Wisconsin is looking for volunteers to help give out dinners to individuals on Christmas Day at the Spring Lake Church in downtown Green Bay. This group connects community resources with the underserved community throughout the area. We sat down with the founder of this group, Denise McFarlin, to give some insight on what to expect.

Four Winds Ministries is ready to hand out meals on Christmas Day for those who need it most. (Denise McFarlin)

“Meals need to be packed. Then they need to be packed and then they need to be organized into meal routes. We’re also looking to decorate our meal bags this year. And again send along a small gift.”

Volunteers will also help hand out meals outside of the church and deliver to specific homes too. Volunteers will come in on Christmas day any time between 1pm-7pm. Click on this link to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.