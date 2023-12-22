Firefighter hurt battling garage fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say the firefighter received minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Badger St. for the garage fire around 6:45pm Thursday.

Officials say the fire was spreading around the detached garage, but crews took down the fire in a few minutes.

Two exposures suffered minor damage; damage was limited to melted siding on both structures.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshalls Office. Damage to the garage is estimated to be approximately $40,000.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Communication Center.

