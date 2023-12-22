FDA warns of counterfeit Ozempic

The knock-offs are making some people sick and the needles may not be sterile
The FDA warns about knock-offs of the popular weight loss and diabetes drug
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning about fake Ozempic which is making some people sick.

Investigators are trying to figure out what ingredients are in these counterfeit versions of Ozempic but still don’t know for sure.

Ozempic is a drug for Type 2 diabetes but it has become popular for its weight loss benefits. That’s led to increased demand and some people selling knock-off versions. Counterfeit versions are often being sold at salons and through social media.

The FDA has found thousands of units of fake Ozempic and reports 5 people getting sick in connection with using it. So far none of the illnesses has been serious.

Investigators are also warning that the needles that come with the counterfeit version may not be sterile.

The FDA says the best way to avoid fakes is to buy Ozempic through state-licensed pharmacies with a valid prescription.

