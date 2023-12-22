EARLY FOG, PM RAIN SHOWERS ON FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week.
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clouds will continue to thicken overnight and areas of fog could develop... especially north of the Fox Valley. This could create some icy spots early Friday morning across the Northwoods where temperatures settle below freezing. We’ll be in the mid/upper 30s around the Fox Valley. The fog should lift during the day, but the clouds will persist.

Steadier rain should arrive Friday afternoon, mainly from Green Bay and the Fox Cities southward. Areas of dense fog will develop across northeast Wisconsin. The fog may cause issues for those traveling early in the holiday weekend, or looking to do some last minute Christmas shopping. Afternoon highs should rise into the upper half of the 40s.

This cloudy and mild weather will last all the way through Christmas. Near-record highs around 50° will be possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For some folks, the warm weather is a Christmas gift they’ll want to receive... While others who enjoy true winter weather, wish it was a “present” they could give away. Temperatures will trend cooler after Christmas, but likely remain above average into the new year.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Drizzle possible. Patchy dense fog late. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Foggy in morning, again at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Thick fog early. Cloudy, with mist or drizzle. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, but mild. Record warmth possible. Showers develop late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 45

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Record warmth possible. HIGH: 49 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy with lingering showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 39

