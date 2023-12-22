Driver charged with hitting pedestrian in Marinette

Police say Amber Renner was driving with her license suspended
City of Marinette Police Department.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old Marinette woman was driving with her license suspended when she struck and injured a pedestrian, police say.

Amber Renner was charged Thursday with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm. It’s the lowest-level felony in Wisconsin, with a maximum of 3½ years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Police say Renner struck a 17-year-old boy on December 8 on the 2000-block of Carney Ave. The teen was taken to a hospital.

Online court records show Renner was also cited for inattentive driving and driving without insurance. She’s due in Marinette County Circuit Court on January 16.

