Driver charged with hitting pedestrian in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old Marinette woman was driving with her license suspended when she struck and injured a pedestrian, police say.

Amber Renner was charged Thursday with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm. It’s the lowest-level felony in Wisconsin, with a maximum of 3½ years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Police say Renner struck a 17-year-old boy on December 8 on the 2000-block of Carney Ave. The teen was taken to a hospital.

Online court records show Renner was also cited for inattentive driving and driving without insurance. She’s due in Marinette County Circuit Court on January 16.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.