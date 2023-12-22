DHS reports season’s first child death from RSV in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service says it confirmed this season’s first child death from the respiratory illness RSV.

The DHS did not say where the child was from or how old they were.

State health officials are encouraging parents of any child 6 months and older to seek out the RSV vaccine.

“Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially before the holidays,” DHS respiratory diseases epidemiologist Tom Haupt said in a statement Friday announcing the death. “Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible. Taking steps to prevent respiratory illnesses helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during respiratory illness season.”

The DHS says respiratory illnesses -- specifically, RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 -- are making the rounds in Wisconsin “at significant levels.” It says cases of RSV and influenza have sharply increased in school-age children.

Symptoms of RSV usually appear 4 to 6 days after being infected. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses, so it’s important that a child is checked by a health care provider.

Runny nose

Coughing

Wheezing

Sore throat

Fever

Decreased appetite

Children who are showing symptoms should be kept home from school. RSV is primarily spread by respiratory droplets from breathing, speaking, coughing or sneezing, but can also be spread by physical contact with an infected person or touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

The DHS says RSV is contagious for 3 to 8 days, but infants and some people with weakened immune systems can continue spreading the virus for up to 4 weeks after they stop showing symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.