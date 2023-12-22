Countdown to Christmas: Memorial tree lighting at Nathan Strong Park in Berlin

Countdown to Christmas: Memorial tree lighting at Nathan Strong Park in Berlin
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - In our Countdown to Christmas, we go to a tree lighting in the Fox Valley that helps a lot of people cope with the loss of loved ones during the holiday season.

The display in Berlin’s Nathan Strong Park has grown to 171 trees since being launched in 2008 by Harry Kwidzinksi, who lost his own wife, Becky in 2020, just two days before Christmas.

Like his own tree dedicated to Becky, a majority of the trees in the park honor a family’s lost loved ones and include decorations to memorialize their life.

For many who participate it’s also a chance to heal.

“Last year I would have told you I was really sad,” said Angie Poos of Berlin. “This year I’m just happy to talk about them because it makes their memories stay alive and keeps them alive in our hearts and all of their friends have come through and a few of them have sent their messages and that’s just awesome.”

