Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse and Rotary Lights work together to spread joy to kids

Local police departments, school districts, area non-profit organizations, and more will...
Local police departments, school districts, area non-profit organizations, and more will receive bears to distribute throughout the community, offering kids a source of comfort during difficult times.(WEAU)
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rotary Lights and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse are working together to help kids in need. The goals include giving out teddy bears and supporting the Boys & Girls Food Program.

Jake Erickson, the CEO of Boys & girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, appreciates the support the clubs are receiving from Rotary Lights.

“It’s a Rotary Lights fundraiser and their mission is to help feed the hungry in this community. And so they partnered with all of our boys and girls clubs to make sure that we’re able to provide meals and snacks for all of our kids on a daily basis,” says Erickson.

The clubs’ goals were given a boost when they received a big donation.

“We have an anonymous donor through our alumni and friends group that’s donating $25,000 and we’re challenging the community to match that,” says Erickson.

Rotary Lights began the tradition of selling bears last year and they have received even more support this year.

“When we get done with 5,000 bears this year, we should be able to give the boys club about $60,000-$65000, which will be a big help to their nutrition program,” says Rotary Lights president, Pat Stephens.

Rotary Lights has also been benefiting from helping other nonprofits over the years.

“The first year of Rotary Lights, we collected a little over 13,000 food items. This year, we hit about 350,000 food items that we will be collecting. And those great contributions go back to these 104 nonprofit organizations that give us the people power to put this on,” says Stephens.

Donations for this will be able to continue until the end of the year.

Local police departments, school districts, area non-profit organizations, and more will receive bears to distribute throughout the community, offering kids a source of comfort during difficult times.

