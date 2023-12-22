Antetokounmpo scores 37 as Bucks beat Magic 118-114 for 6th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-114 on Thursday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

The Bucks went unbeaten on their season-long, six-game homestand and have won 15 straight games at Fiserv Forum. That’s the Bucks’ longest single-season home win streak since 1991-92, when they won their first 18 at home.

Damian Lillard had 24 points on 5-of-17 shooting and eight assists for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez added 14 points each.

Franz Wagner scored 29 points for the Magic, who have lost four in a row. Paolo Banchero had 23 points and Moe Wagner 21. Cole Anthony added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando had a 60-40 edge in the paint but went just 8 of 33 on 3-point attempts to continue its slump from long range. The Magic were 9 of 36 from beyond the arc Wednesday in a 115-106 home loss to Miami.

After scoring a season-low 11 points while getting a triple-double Tuesday in a 132-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Antetokounmpo had nine points in the first 2 1/2 minutes Thursday while helping the Bucks build an 11-2 lead.

Orlando pulled ahead late in the first quarter and extended its lead to nine early in the second period, but Milwaukee went back ahead for good later in the second.

After trailing 80-65 midway through the third quarter, the Magic cut Milwaukee’s lead to 93-91 on Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer with 9:02 left in the game.

Orlando had two possessions with a chance to tie the game or pull ahead but failed to score either time. Lopez then scored on a pass from Malik Beasley to start a 9-2 spurt.

The Magic got the margin back down to five with two minutes left but couldn’t get any closer until Gary Harris hit a 3-pointer in the final second.

Orlando was missing Jalen Suggs because of a sprained left wrist and Joe Ingles due to a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Indiana on Saturday.

Bucks: Begin a four-game road swing on Saturday with the first of two straight matchups against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

