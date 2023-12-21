Wisconsin Elections Commission resolves complaint about absentee ballot handling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission resolved a complaint filed against the Green Bay municipal clerk in connection to the April election last year.

In the complaint, a citizen claimed Celestine Jeffreys incorrectly handled absentee ballots, in particular when accepting by-mail absentee ballots returned in person to her office.

The WEC found probable cause that Jeffreys violated state statute and ordered her to amend her policy. The city says Jeffreys had already done so in August of last year.

The commission also emphasized the need to comply with the Voting Rights Act in assisting disabled voters.

