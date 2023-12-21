Waupaca Foundry sold to private investment firm

The sale is expected to be completed next year. Terms were not disclosed.
Waupaca Foundry announced it's being acquired by a private investment firm for an undisclosed amount
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca Foundry is being sold to a New York-based private investment firm.

Tokyo-based Proterial, which itself acquired Waupaca Foundry in 2014, announced an agreement Thursday for Monomoy Capital Partners to acquire Waupaca Foundry. The amount wasn’t disclosed but includes debt financing from BMO Capital Markets Corp.

Waupaca Foundry will keep its current management, according to the companies involved. The sale is expected to be completed next year.

In a statement about the sale, Waupaca Foundry president/CEO Michael Nikolai thanked Proterial for its support and said Monomoy will help it “continue to invest and grow our commitment to our customers, suppliers, and employees.”

The foundry was started in 1871 and today is the leading supplier of cast and machined iron castings in North America. It operates six foundries in Waupaca and Marinette, and Tell City, Indiana, and has about 4,000 employees.

Monomoy says it has $3 billion in assets across a family of investments, “with a focus on manufacturing and distribution businesses across industrial and consumer product sectors in North America and Europe.”

