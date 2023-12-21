Volunteers needed to help church deliver Christmas Day meals

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local church organization needs volunteers for Christmas Day.

Four Winds Ministries of Wisconsin is delivering meals, as well as blankets and gifts, to families in need on Christmas. They need help with packing and organizing the meals, as well as drivers to deliver the meals. They also need help wrapping gifts and writing encouraging notes.

You can also donate blankets. Blankets are needed - one for each meal bag. The church will hold a blanket drive on Christmas Day. People can drive up and put blankets in bins along the curb in front of Spring Lake Church located at 301 North Adams Street in Green Bay.

Email denise.fourwindswi@gmail.com for additional information.

