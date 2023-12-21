Unanimous vote approves “Tiny Village” for Brown County veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s board of supervisors has unanimously approved a land donation for a veterans village project.

It’s three point five acres of land just outside the veteran’s manor on the northeast side of Green Bay. Veterans First of northeast Wisconsin plans to build a veterans village of 21 homes with room enough for 25 veterans.

Supporters of the project were on hand tonight to support the project. Veterans First” says it would offer affordable housing to veterans experiencing homelessness and provide services to help them transition back into the community.

“We are asking this body to help us to help our own and leave no man or woman behind,” said veteran and Veterans First advocate Richard Henes.

“Oftentimes the veterans that Veterans First is going to be servicing is just people that don’t know where to go for help. That’s what this community is going to provide in a way we understand,” said veteran Michelle Kruschke.

The project is set to break ground in the spring with some homes finished by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.