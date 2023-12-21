Unanimous vote approves “Tiny Village” for Brown County veterans

Unanimous vote approves "Tiny Village" for Brown County veterans
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s board of supervisors has unanimously approved a land donation for a veterans village project.

It’s three point five acres of land just outside the veteran’s manor on the northeast side of Green Bay. Veterans First of northeast Wisconsin plans to build a veterans village of 21 homes with room enough for 25 veterans.

Supporters of the project were on hand tonight to support the project. Veterans First” says it would offer affordable housing to veterans experiencing homelessness and provide services to help them transition back into the community.

“We are asking this body to help us to help our own and leave no man or woman behind,” said veteran and Veterans First advocate Richard Henes.

“Oftentimes the veterans that Veterans First is going to be servicing is just people that don’t know where to go for help. That’s what this community is going to provide in a way we understand,” said veteran Michelle Kruschke.

The project is set to break ground in the spring with some homes finished by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Walt McGrory
Badgers basketball player Walt McGrory dies at age 24
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged

Latest News

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office respond to head-on vehicle crash on State Highway 42
Countdown to Christmas: The Nutcracker Dance at the Weidner Center
Countdown to Christmas: The Nutcracker Dance at the Weidner Center
Countdown to Christmas: The Nutcracker Dance at the Weidner Center
Countdown to Christmas: The Nutcracker Dance at the Weidner Center
Green Bay Dept. of Public Works brings parades and gifts for the Joslin family
Green Bay Dept. of Public Works bring Christmas parade and gifts for the Joslin family
Green Bay Dept. of Public Works bring Christmas parade and gifts for the Joslin family
Green Bay Dept. of Public Works bring Christmas parade and gifts for the Joslin family