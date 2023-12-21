Unanimous vote approves Brown Co. tiny village for homeless veterans

A new village of tiny homes for veterans is another step closer to becoming a reality.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
As we reported Wednesday, the Brown County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the donation of 3.5 acres of land near the current Veteran’s Manor for the project.

This spring, construction will begin on the first of 3 phases and when it is all completed, the village will look like one in Racine.

Eight homes will be for homeless veterans with the requirement of holding a job or performing community service. The other 17 homes will be affordable units for veterans in need, support services will also be included in the village.

