SEVERAL RAIN CHANCES IN THE COMING DAYS

Skies will turn mostly cloudy across Wisconsin overnight and temperatures will remain mild for December. Lows will only settle into the upper 20s to lower 30s. We’re heading into a sunshine shortage that will likely last at least beyond the Christmas holiday. Highs will push to near 40° once again with an east-southeast wind around 10 mph.

A series of weathermakers will bring several opportunities for rain ahead of Christmas. The first arrives on Friday with scattered showers especially from Green Bay and the Fox Valley southward. Highs will still be in the lower 40s. The clouds will persist into Saturday, but the day should be dry. Our only travel related hazards could be some potentially thick fog. Rain will overspread the region late Christmas Eve and continue through Christmas Day. Those rain showers will likely linger into Tuesday as well.

High temperatures will rise into the upper 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Green Bay’s record high temperature on each of those two days is 50 degrees. There’s a chance that this holiday season could make weather history this year.

Winter officially begins at 9:27 p.m. Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: E/SE 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild night. LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds. Spotty drizzle late? Winter arrives at 9:27pm. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Scattered rain showers... especially south. HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog could be thick. Some mist or drizzle. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Rain likely. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers continue. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers lingering. HIGH: 42

