Porch pirates take advantage of Christmas packages arriving

Police offer advice to deter package thefts
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are only a handful of days left until Christmas and you might have some last-minute packages being delivered to your door -- and that makes this a prime time for porch pirates.

If your packages are stolen, Green Bay police say you should confirm that your package was delivered, pull up that information, and contact police right away.

Police say porch pirates strike in any neighborhood.

“A lot of times they will go to some nicer neighborhoods looking for some higher value items. That’s happened before. So just because you live in a nice area, you know your neighbors, you’re not necessarily immune to this type of thing,” Capt. Clint Beguhn said.

The Green Bay Police Department says it gets reports of stolen packages all year round but thefts really ramp up this time of year.

Since it gets darker earlier, police suggest keeping a porch light on

You can also leave alternate delivery directions on many websites or delivery companies, so you can request to have packages left at your back door or garage rather than on the front porch.

You’re also encouraged to report it if you see anything or anyone strange in your neighborhood.

Police say if there’s video from a doorbell camera, that will help their investigation if a package is stolen, and often it helps officers make an arrest.

”It’s very helpful. A lot of these people won’t see the doorbell camera right away. If the camera is a little more obvious, there’s more of a deterrent factor. Other things you can do, there are alternate delivery options when you’re picking it up. Walgreens, I think, is partnered with FedEx, or getting it dropped off at a locker location,” Beguhn suggested.

Police say if you do a lot of online shopping, consider making a doorbell camera one of your purchases.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported for organ donation.
Hero’s Walk held for Waupaca County crash victim who will donate organs
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
Fatal Weyauwega crash: Funeral plans on hold as Ecuador family members struggle to enter U.S.
Man in custody after fire at Sheboygan Falls home

Latest News

Police offer advice to deter package thefts
What to do if packages are stolen by porch pirates
Line at security at Appleton International Airport in Greenville. The FAA says Thursday, Dec....
Christmas holiday travel surge begins
Line at security at Appleton International Airport in Greenville. The FAA says Thursday, Dec....
Holiday travel rush is here
The ruling comes after 440 lawsuits were brought against makers of Tylenol and generic...
Federal judge rules on claims linking acetaminophen to autism, ADHD
No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals