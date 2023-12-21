Porch pirates take advantage of Christmas packages arriving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are only a handful of days left until Christmas and you might have some last-minute packages being delivered to your door -- and that makes this a prime time for porch pirates.

If your packages are stolen, Green Bay police say you should confirm that your package was delivered, pull up that information, and contact police right away.

Police say porch pirates strike in any neighborhood.

“A lot of times they will go to some nicer neighborhoods looking for some higher value items. That’s happened before. So just because you live in a nice area, you know your neighbors, you’re not necessarily immune to this type of thing,” Capt. Clint Beguhn said.

The Green Bay Police Department says it gets reports of stolen packages all year round but thefts really ramp up this time of year.

Since it gets darker earlier, police suggest keeping a porch light on

You can also leave alternate delivery directions on many websites or delivery companies, so you can request to have packages left at your back door or garage rather than on the front porch.

You’re also encouraged to report it if you see anything or anyone strange in your neighborhood.

Police say if there’s video from a doorbell camera, that will help their investigation if a package is stolen, and often it helps officers make an arrest.

”It’s very helpful. A lot of these people won’t see the doorbell camera right away. If the camera is a little more obvious, there’s more of a deterrent factor. Other things you can do, there are alternate delivery options when you’re picking it up. Walgreens, I think, is partnered with FedEx, or getting it dropped off at a locker location,” Beguhn suggested.

Police say if you do a lot of online shopping, consider making a doorbell camera one of your purchases.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.