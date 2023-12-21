NOT THAT COLD FOR THE FIRST DAY OF WINTER

A little bit of moisture is freezing on untreated roads for the morning drive. Watch out for icy spots early today... Otherwise, travel conditions will be good as we climb above the freezing mark. Considering it’s the first official day of winter, our temperatures aren’t all that cold. Many of our afternoon highs will be near 40 degrees, with 30s across the Northwoods. In case you’re wondering, the winter solstice officially arrives at 9:27 this evening.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. Any limited sunshine will fade away this afternoon as the clouds thicken and lower. Later tonight, pockets of mist or drizzle will push into the area. Some of this light and fine precipitation falling on subfreezing pavement across the Northwoods, could create more icy spots early Friday morning.

Otherwise, steadier rain will arrive tomorrow, with the showers lasting through Friday night. About a half an inch of rain is possible across eastern Wisconsin. As the rain wraps up heading into Saturday morning, areas of dense fog will develop across northeast Wisconsin. The fog may cause issues for those traveling early in the holiday weekend, or looking to do some last minute Christmas shopping. Our severe weather outlook is LOW for reduced visibility Saturday morning.

This cloudy and damp weather will last all the way into early next week... And our temperatures will continue to rise! Record highs around 50 degrees will be possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For some folks, the warm weather is a Christmas gift they’ll want to receive... While others who enjoy true winter weather, wish it was a “present” they could give away.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Icy spots early. Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Drizzle possible. Icy spots NORTH? LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool. Rain develops. Foggy at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Thick fog early. Cloudy, with mist or drizzle. HIGH: 46 LOW: 41

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, but mild. Record warmth possible. Showers develop late. HIGH: 51 LOW: 45

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Record warmth possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 42

