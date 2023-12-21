Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are asking for help to identify a man who exposed himself to a child at a local store.

He recently wore a blue and black plaid shirt and a Milwaukee Brewers cap, based on surveillance photos.

Police did not reveal the store or the age of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Neenah police. You can also give information anonymously to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, or provide a text tip online. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

