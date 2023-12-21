Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office respond to head-on vehicle crash on State Highway 42

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on State Highway 42 in Manitowoc County between Newton Road and County Road F.

An Action 2 News reporter at the scene was told by fire crews that it was a head-on collision with one person in each car. Both were transported to nearby hospitals and their conditions are unknown right now.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information is available.

