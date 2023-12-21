Holiday travel rush in full swing at local airports and on highways

By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - At airports and on highways, the holiday travel rush is officially in full swing. Roughly 115 million Americans are expected to head out of town for the holidays.

Travelers we spoke with are eager to take off, many on their way to see family and friends. If you plan to fly over the holidays, airport staff have important reminders to make your trip a smooth one.

AAA estimates more than two million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season. Staff at Appleton International Airport say they’re ready for the surge. Jesse Funk, the air service and business management director at the Appleton Airport says there’s two more flights taking off today compared to the same time last year.

“Allegient has the most with 7 flights departing, lots of Christmases in Florida, Arizona, those types of flights. And others are carriers going to their hubs”

Funk wants to remind travelers to visit the TSA website before checking in at the airport. He doesn’t recommend bringing in wrapped presents because security agents will occasionally need to check the item and unwrap it. There is a gift-wrapping station available for people to wrap their gifts after going through the security checkpoint.

Meanwhile, for those driving to their destination, AAA says the heaviest congestion on the roads happens during rush hour on Thursday and Friday. And in this festive season, AAA is reminding drivers to plan ahead.

“When you’re going to and from holiday gatherings, where you know you’re going to be indulging in alcoholic beverages, make sure you have a plan or a designated driver,” said Nick Jarmusz, the director of affairs at AAA.

