Green Bay West High School evacuated due to bomb threat
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Area Public School District says Green Bay West High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Students are being evacuated to Franklin Middle School.
District officials say police are searching the school with a K9 unit.
Students will return to the school once the all clear has been given.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
