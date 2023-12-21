Green Bay West High School evacuated due to bomb threat

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Area Public School District says Green Bay West High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students are being evacuated to Franklin Middle School.

District officials say police are searching the school with a K9 unit.

Students will return to the school once the all clear has been given.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

