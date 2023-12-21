Green Bay Salvation Army says it’s falling short of Christmas fundraising goal

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(wrdw)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says it’s in jeopardy of not reaching its fundraising goal for the Christmas season.

A news release issued Thursday from the organization said it’s at risk of falling short of its $260,000 kettle goal, which is a vital part of the overall Christmas Campaign goal of $1.4 million.

The last day of bell ringing is December 23, and the kettle total stands at 75% of the goal, so the organization is seeking extra support from volunteer bell ringers.

“We give thanks to the community for working together to help us get to this point,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Area Coordinator. “Unfortunately, we are tracking behind our kettle goal, so we are asking people to volunteer one hour at a red kettle in our final days of the season. An unmanned kettle is an empty kettle, so we truly rely on the support of volunteers to help us reach our kettle goal.”

Bell ringing for the 2023 Christmas Campaign runs through December 23 at 5 p.m. Those wishing to volunteer can sign up at registertoring.com or by calling 920-884-3077. If you are unable to give your time, consider donating to the virtual red kettle at sagreenbay.org

