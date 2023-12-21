Green Bay police: Jaylon Crawford is not our suspect in Christiana St. shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After announcing the search for Jaylon Crawford, and wanted billboards appearing in Green Bay, the Green Bay Police Department now says Crawford is not the suspected gunman in a shooting on Christiana St. last month.

Police say after further investigation, felony arrest warrants for Crawford have been canceled. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges of attempted armed robbery and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon against him without prejudice.

A 20-year-old Green Bay man was shot and seriously wounded on November 13. He was discovered after crashing his vehicle near Badger Street and Badger Lane while driving to a hospital for help. He’s since been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for a suspect but say there’s “no known information that indicates the public is in any danger.”

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case call (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-262652. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

