Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house

Homicide suspect Owen Backus in court for previous charges
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges have now been filed against a man suspected of a homicide at a Green Bay home.

Earlier this month, Green Bay Police arrested 45-year-old Owen Backus as a homicide suspect following a suspicious death at his home on Western Ave.

Owen Backus faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, as well as bail jumping.

Police say the suspect went to a nearby neighbor and called police around 6:30 p.m. on December 9, saying he was involved in a fight.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Backus told police he fought with a man who broke into his home and came at him with a wrench. When police officers arrived at the home to respond to a call, the criminal complaint said they found the man tied up with a cord around his neck and a shirt over his head. The 30-year-old man was later declared dead.

The complaint said Backus told police the man came into his home and “started acting crazy” so Backus got out of the shower and confronted him. Backus’s statement in the complaint said the two fought. Backus said he hit the man with a beer pitcher and then tied him up to keep him from attacking again.

In a later interview with police, the criminal complaint said Backus told officers the man attacked him in the shower with a wrench. Backus said he wasn’t trying to hurt the guy, but the man was “relentless”. Backus indicated his actions were in self-defense.

The criminal complaint said detectives reviewed a series of jail calls that Backus made after he was arrested. In those calls, the complaint said Backus indicated that after he was dropped off at his home by a friend, the victim was in his house. The criminal complaint said it was clear Backus and the victim knew each other and had mutual friends.

The complaint stated that the victim was rearranging things in Backus’s home and was going to paint but Backus didn’t approve. Backus said he was going to take a shower and that’s when he said the victim attacked him.

“On jail calls, Backus was initially adamant that [the victim] was alive, and had a pulse prior to Bacus leaving the residence, which was inconsistent with the way the victim’s body was found, face down with two different cords wrapped tightly around the victim’s neck, and a T-shirt wrapped around his face,” the criminal complaint said.

In an autopsy of the victim, the criminal complaint said the immediate cause of the victim’s death included blunt impacts to the head and asphyxia injuries. The victim also had multiple cuts and bruises on his face, as well as his legs, abdomen, and back. Authorities have not released the victim’s name, citing a request from his family.

Backus is due to appear in court for these charges on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported for organ donation.
Hero’s Walk held for Waupaca County crash victim who will donate organs
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Sheboygan Fire
Sheboygan Falls woman describes surviving ‘horrifying’ domestic attack

Latest News

Donation to Salvation Army red kettle
Red kettle donations falling short of Salvation Army's needs
Waupaca Foundry in Waupaca
Investment firm acquires Waupaca Foundry
Green Bay police cars outside West High School
Green Bay West High School evacuated after bomb threat
Green Bay police squad car
Green Bay police: Jaylon Crawford is not our suspect in Christiana St. shooting