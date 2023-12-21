Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges have now been filed against a man suspected of a homicide at a Green Bay home.

Earlier this month, Green Bay Police arrested 45-year-old Owen Backus as a homicide suspect following a suspicious death at his home on Western Ave.

Owen Backus faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, as well as bail jumping.

Police say the suspect went to a nearby neighbor and called police around 6:30 p.m. on December 9, saying he was involved in a fight.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Backus told police he fought with a man who broke into his home and came at him with a wrench. When police officers arrived at the home to respond to a call, the criminal complaint said they found the man tied up with a cord around his neck and a shirt over his head. The 30-year-old man was later declared dead.

The complaint said Backus told police the man came into his home and “started acting crazy” so Backus got out of the shower and confronted him. Backus’s statement in the complaint said the two fought. Backus said he hit the man with a beer pitcher and then tied him up to keep him from attacking again.

In a later interview with police, the criminal complaint said Backus told officers the man attacked him in the shower with a wrench. Backus said he wasn’t trying to hurt the guy, but the man was “relentless”. Backus indicated his actions were in self-defense.

The criminal complaint said detectives reviewed a series of jail calls that Backus made after he was arrested. In those calls, the complaint said Backus indicated that after he was dropped off at his home by a friend, the victim was in his house. The criminal complaint said it was clear Backus and the victim knew each other and had mutual friends.

The complaint stated that the victim was rearranging things in Backus’s home and was going to paint but Backus didn’t approve. Backus said he was going to take a shower and that’s when he said the victim attacked him.

“On jail calls, Backus was initially adamant that [the victim] was alive, and had a pulse prior to Bacus leaving the residence, which was inconsistent with the way the victim’s body was found, face down with two different cords wrapped tightly around the victim’s neck, and a T-shirt wrapped around his face,” the criminal complaint said.

In an autopsy of the victim, the criminal complaint said the immediate cause of the victim’s death included blunt impacts to the head and asphyxia injuries. The victim also had multiple cuts and bruises on his face, as well as his legs, abdomen, and back. Authorities have not released the victim’s name, citing a request from his family.

Backus is due to appear in court for these charges on Thursday afternoon.

