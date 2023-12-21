Green Bay Dept. of Public Works brings parades and gifts for the Joslin family

Green Bay Dept. of Public Works brings parades and gifts for the Joslin family
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We first told you about a personal parade in November for Gavyn Joslin. The young boy was just 12 years old when he lost his battle with cancer.

A group from the Green Bay Department of Public Works decorated some of their snow plows and other trucks to help make the season a little brighter for the Joslin family. They also brought Christmas gifts for Gavyn’s sister, Myriah.

They say they want the family to know they’re thinking about them this holiday season.

“I was tearing up a little bit,” said Jake Borley, an employee of the Public Works Department. “It was good to see his reaction and the family’s reaction and that’s what we wanted we wanted to bring a little bit of cheer during a not-so-cheerful time,”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Walt McGrory
Badgers basketball player Walt McGrory dies at age 24
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged

Latest News

Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported for organ donation.
Hero’s Walk held for Waupaca County crash victim who will donate organs
WATCH: Bay Port's Gauthier commits to Badgers
WATCH: Bay Port's Gauthier commits to Badgers
Green Bay Dept. of Public Works brings parades and gifts for the Joslin family
Green Bay Dept. of Public Works brings parades and gifts for the Joslin family
Sheboygan Fire
Sheboygan Falls woman describes surviving ‘horrifying’ domestic attack