Green Bay Dept. of Public Works brings parades and gifts for the Joslin family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We first told you about a personal parade in November for Gavyn Joslin. The young boy was just 12 years old when he lost his battle with cancer.

A group from the Green Bay Department of Public Works decorated some of their snow plows and other trucks to help make the season a little brighter for the Joslin family. They also brought Christmas gifts for Gavyn’s sister, Myriah.

They say they want the family to know they’re thinking about them this holiday season.

“I was tearing up a little bit,” said Jake Borley, an employee of the Public Works Department. “It was good to see his reaction and the family’s reaction and that’s what we wanted we wanted to bring a little bit of cheer during a not-so-cheerful time,”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.