Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store

An informant said Turner was a major supplier of fentanyl in the area, according to the criminal complaint
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a furniture store on West College Ave. is accused of dealing fentanyl out of his store.

Christopher Turner, owner of Turner’s Discount Furniture in Grand Chute, faces up to 35 years in prison if he’s found guilty on all 5 charges filed this week in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

The criminal complaint says a confidential informant said Turner was a major supplier of fentanyl in the area, dealing drugs out of his store and his apartment in Kaukauna.

The Lake Winnebago MEG unit set up drug buys and recorded phone calls with Turner before arresting him at his store last week. Investigators say as they entered the store and shouted out, Turner tried to run to his car. Investigators found he was carrying $60,440 in a shoulder bag.

Inside the store officers seized more than 32 grams of fentanyl, almost 19 grams of suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. At his apartment they found 3 grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a bag filled with counterfeit $20 bills.

Police made a second arrest during the drug bust. While they were waiting for Turner to arrive, a car pulled into the parking lot and waited outside the store too. As officers raided the store, others announced their presence to the driver and found cocaine and marijuana in his car. Officers say he was there to meet with Turner for a drug buy.

The furniture store was closed when Action 2 News went there Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported for organ donation.
Hero’s Walk held for Waupaca County crash victim who will donate organs
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Sheboygan Fire
Sheboygan Falls woman describes surviving ‘horrifying’ domestic attack

Latest News

Police want to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a child at a store in Neenah
Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Donation to Salvation Army red kettle
Red kettle donations falling short of Salvation Army's needs
Waupaca Foundry in Waupaca
Investment firm acquires Waupaca Foundry