Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a furniture store on West College Ave. is accused of dealing fentanyl out of his store.

Christopher Turner, owner of Turner’s Discount Furniture in Grand Chute, faces up to 35 years in prison if he’s found guilty on all 5 charges filed this week in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

The criminal complaint says a confidential informant said Turner was a major supplier of fentanyl in the area, dealing drugs out of his store and his apartment in Kaukauna.

The Lake Winnebago MEG unit set up drug buys and recorded phone calls with Turner before arresting him at his store last week. Investigators say as they entered the store and shouted out, Turner tried to run to his car. Investigators found he was carrying $60,440 in a shoulder bag.

Inside the store officers seized more than 32 grams of fentanyl, almost 19 grams of suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. At his apartment they found 3 grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a bag filled with counterfeit $20 bills.

Police made a second arrest during the drug bust. While they were waiting for Turner to arrive, a car pulled into the parking lot and waited outside the store too. As officers raided the store, others announced their presence to the driver and found cocaine and marijuana in his car. Officers say he was there to meet with Turner for a drug buy.

The furniture store was closed when Action 2 News went there Thursday.

