FIRST CHANCE OF RAIN COMES FRIDAY AFTERNOON, EARLY PATCHY FOG BEFORE THE RAIN

Considering it’s the first official day of winter, our temperatures aren’t that cold. Many of the highs are still expected to be near 40 degrees, with 30s across the Northwoods. In case you’re wondering, the winter solstice officially arrives at 9:27 this evening.

Hopefully you took advantage of the sunshine on Wednesday as skies will be mostly cloudy for the next several days. Any limited sunshine will fade away Thursday afternoon as the clouds thicken and lower. Pockets of mist or drizzle will push into the area Thursday night. Some of this light and fine precipitation falling on subfreezing pavement across the Northwoods, could create more icy spots early Friday morning.

Otherwise, steadier rain will arrive Friday afternoon, with the showers lasting through Friday night. About a half an inch of rain is possible across eastern Wisconsin. As the rain wraps up heading into Saturday morning, areas of dense fog will develop across northeast Wisconsin. The fog may cause issues for those traveling early in the holiday weekend, or looking to do some last minute Christmas shopping. Our severe weather outlook is LOW for reduced visibility Saturday morning.

This cloudy and damp weather will last all the way into early next week... And our temperatures will continue to rise! Record highs around 50 degrees will be possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For some folks, the warm weather is a Christmas gift they’ll want to receive... While others who enjoy true winter weather, wish it was a “present” they could give away.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Drizzle possible. Patchy dense fog late. LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool. Rain develops. Foggy in morning & night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Thick fog early. Cloudy, with mist or drizzle. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, but mild. Record warmth possible. Showers develop late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Record warmth possible. HIGH: 49 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 42

