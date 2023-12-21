Countdown to Christmas: The Nutcracker Dance at the Weidner Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The magic of the Nutcracker has dazzled audiences for decades.

We continue our Countdown to Christmas series tonight as Holly Brantley takes us behind the scenes at the Nutcracker, and the feeling of taking center stage for one of the youngest members of this year’s cast.

The Nutcracker is about a little girl named Clara, who receives a magical Nutcracker doll. Well, it turns out a local 7-year-old named Clara is part of this year’s production. She’s performing in three roles and has been dancing since she was two years old.

The Nutcracker dream has been a year in the making.

“She and I attended the Nutcracker last year in the audience and while we were here she fell in love with the show, the beautiful costumes, the harmonious music with the orchestra, and the gorgeous ballet,” said Kendal Menos, Clara’s mother.

