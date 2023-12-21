Christmas holiday travel surge begins

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday travel surge is here.

AAA says 115 million Americans are expected to travel to visit family and friends for Christmas and New Year’s.

Thursday, Dec. 21, is the busiest air travel day of the season. At Appleton International Airport we saw travelers backed up in line going through security at 6 a.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, nearly 50,000 flights are taking off Thursday. That’s the most this holiday season, with Friday coming in second.

Workers at Appleton International were noticing the jump in passengers. Airlines at this airport increased seating 17% to handle the number of people flying out.

The airport director wants to give passengers a few important tips before they check in for their flight.

“Download your airline’s app right on your phone. That way, if there’s any flight disruptions, you can be re-accommodated quickly. Always arrive a little extra early. And check out the TSA website to find out what can go through the checkpoint and what should be put in your checked bag,” Abe Weber said.

If you’re flying with presents for family and friends, leave them unwrapped to get through security. TSA says if a wrapped gift triggers an alarm, agents have to open it up and ruin your hard work.

“The best thing is if they’re taking them through the checkpoint to leave them unwrapped. Here at Appleton Airport we have a wrapping station so they can wrap them up once they get through the checkpoint,” Weber said.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport also has a gift wrapping station after security, so no matter where you’re flying out, you can get your presents ready for the big day.

