Bay Port's Gauthier signs with Badgers

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - On signing day Wednesday, the Bay Port to Madison pipeline continuing with the Pirates’ Landon Gauthier signing with the Badgers. The linebacker doesn’t just want to follow in the footsteps of Alec Ingold and Cole Van Lanen from Bay Port to Wisconsin to the NFL, he’ss wanted to play at Camp Randall is whole life.

“Yeah, I am a home grown Badger,” Gauthier said. “I’ve had all the support of the community. It’s where my mom went to school and something I have always dreamed of. Before they offered, even, I was already committed in my mind. The new regime, it’s something special. I know my class, 2024, we have some great athletes. And it should be something big coming, something special. I am going early, so I will get some extra work in. It’s going to take a lot (to earn a spot on the field). It’s going to take everything I have. But I am willing to put in the work.”

