3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Weeds round up resistance to weed killers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifty years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has allowed the use of products containing glyphosate, which is a powerful plant killer.
Since then there have been concerns about the chemical causing cancer, either from direct contact -- resulting in a $332 million award to a cancer patient last month -- or glyphosate getting into food crops.
Now researchers have another concern: They confirmed weeds are becoming resistant to it.
Brad Spakowitz talks about the reasons for weeds becoming weed-killer resistant and what scientists think can be done to keep glyphosate a viable solution in the next 3 Brilliant Minutes.
Back in June, Brad showed us how to make your own weed killer using vinegar, salt and dish soap.
