3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Weeds round up resistance to weed killers

Brad Spakowitz talks about the reasons for weeds becoming weed-killer resistant and what scientists think can be done to keep glyphosate a viable solution
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifty years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has allowed the use of products containing glyphosate, which is a powerful plant killer.

Since then there have been concerns about the chemical causing cancer, either from direct contact -- resulting in a $332 million award to a cancer patient last month -- or glyphosate getting into food crops.

Now researchers have another concern: They confirmed weeds are becoming resistant to it.

Back in June, Brad showed us how to make your own weed killer using vinegar, salt and dish soap.

