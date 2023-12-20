Wisconsin restaurant server receives $1,000 tip

A note inside the card says the group does this for a server every year
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A server at a restaurant in Waukesha is on a mission.

She’s looking to meet the guests who left her a tip of more than $1,000, our sister station, WISN, reports.

She also received a card that was signed “Pewaukee Moms.”

She said a note inside read, “We do this every year to bring blessing to a server. You are very sweet. Thank you for accommodating us.”

The server at Dave’s Restaurant says it received a call from a group asking if they could seat 11 people. She remembers they were “super nice.”

The woman, identified only as Sherry, says servers survive on their tips. “To have something happen like this, I am beyond grateful.”

