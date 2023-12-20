TURNING MILDER WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS

The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be milder with lows in the upper teens to middle 20s. The clouds should thin from Green Bay southward for the afternoon... with mostly cloudy skies continue north. Highs will be in the upper half of the 30s. Winter officially begins at 9:27 p.m. Thursday evening but it won’t really feel like it with afternoon highs closer to 40 degrees.

A big West Coast storm system will gradually wobble our way during the long holiday weekend. We are going to be on the warm side of it, at least through Christmas Day. That means highs in the 40s continue with mild overnight lows in the 30s... perhaps even the low 40s on Christmas. Many spots may stay above freezing from Friday morning through Monday! A “White Christmas” is not in the future for most of NE Wisconsin this year.

Spotty rain showers are possible on Friday and Saturday along with areas of fog and drizzle. Additional rain is looking more likely by late Sunday and Monday. Santa will need an umbrella this year when he swoops in from the North Pole Sunday night.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind weakens. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with more clouds NORTH... Flakes FAR NORTH? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. Winter begins at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Spotty rain or drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Areas of rain. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. Wintry mix north? HIGH: 42

