TURNING MILDER WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week.
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be milder with lows in the upper teens to middle 20s. The clouds should thin from Green Bay southward for the afternoon... with mostly cloudy skies continue north. Highs will be in the upper half of the 30s. Winter officially begins at 9:27 p.m. Thursday evening but it won’t really feel like it with afternoon highs closer to 40 degrees.

A big West Coast storm system will gradually wobble our way during the long holiday weekend. We are going to be on the warm side of it, at least through Christmas Day. That means highs in the 40s continue with mild overnight lows in the 30s... perhaps even the low 40s on Christmas. Many spots may stay above freezing from Friday morning through Monday! A “White Christmas” is not in the future for most of NE Wisconsin this year.

Spotty rain showers are possible on Friday and Saturday along with areas of fog and drizzle. Additional rain is looking more likely by late Sunday and Monday. Santa will need an umbrella this year when he swoops in from the North Pole Sunday night.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind weakens. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with more clouds NORTH... Flakes FAR NORTH? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. Winter begins at 9:27pm. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Spotty rain or drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Fog possible. Some drizzle. Not that cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Some fog. Scattered showers, mainly late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy and mild. Areas of rain. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. Wintry mix north? HIGH: 42

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake

Latest News

First Alert Weather
QUIET THROUGH MIDWEEK, MILD CHRISTMAS WEEKEND COMING
The weather pattern is going to be pretty quiet through the middle of the week.
QUIET THROUGH MIDWEEK, MILD CHRISTMAS WEEKEND COMING
First Alert Weather
PASSING CLOUDS AND TURNING BREEZY
Wind chills in the teens and 20s, and we're not helped by the cloud cover. 40s returns later...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today, mild later