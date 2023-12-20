ThedaCare patients notified about data breach

Data was taken from a third-party vendor's servers earlier this year
Welltok provided ThedaCare's patient-notification system. Now it's notifying patients their information may be compromised.
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re a patient at ThedaCare, you could be getting a data breach notification letter.

An Action 2 News viewer shared the letter they received after a data security incident involving the ThedaCare health care system.

A ThedaCare spokesperson says there was an incident at Welltok in May of this year. Welltok is a third-party vendor that sets up a patient notification platform for ThedaCare.

An investigation found a software vulnerability with its “Move-It” transfer server and learned an unknown party exported data.

Welltok is sending letters to patients who were potentially impacted and is offering access to 12 months of credit monitoring.

ThedaCare says the breach did not involve its own system nor impact its ability to provide care to patients.

