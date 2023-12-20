Sheboygan Falls woman describes surviving ‘horrifying’ domestic attack

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman describes the trauma she endured in her own home after she says a man she had a restraining order against physically attacked her and set her house on fire. That man was arrested Tuesday and could face several charges in Sheboygan County.

The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, says it began when her ex-partner, broke into her Sheboygan Falls home saying he needed to get his medication.

“He went down the hall and grabbed Axe body spray and started inhaling that to close off his lungs. He pushed me on the recliner and told me he was going to ‘make me watch him die’ and he would ‘burn my house and have me burn in it with him,’” the woman recounted.

She says he became physically aggressive, assaulting her for twenty minutes before she could break free.

“Finally, I kicked him in the knee and as he went down to the ground, he grabbed my shirt and ripped my shirt. But I managed to get out and I ran to the neighbor’s house and I had them call 9-1-1 for me,” she said.

Once she escaped, the woman says she saw sheriff’s deputies trying to put out the flames with fire extinguishers after he allegedly poured gasoline all over the house. She says it took two deputies to break open the bedroom window and arrest him.

The man is now in custody facing six charges, including arson and domestic battery. The woman says she’s now struggling after this traumatic event.

“I’m hoping the justice system keeps him so that he can’t come back and finish what he started,” she said.

There’s a gofundme to help out with expenses covering damages from the fire.

