Red Raider Band and Choir loads gear for trip to Rose Parade

By Holly Brantley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski’s Red Raider band and choir are days away from what band directors call the trip of a lifetime. They are one of only 15 music programs in the world chosen to perform in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Rose Parade. Over 300 students, music directors and chaperones leave next Tuesday.

One note at a time, band and choir directors and students spent over a year preparing for performances and the trip itself. Major packing began Tuesday night.

Two Schneider trucks will rollout Wednesday donating their time and the trucks for the trip. It will take them 5 days to get to California. The trucks are full of uniforms, instruments, luggage and other equipment.

The students and others will fly out next week on more than half a dozen flights from three airports. It took months to orchestrate this trip from the songs to packing. The students say they’re grateful and excited.

“Everybody is so excited that we are going we have a little chant that we do,” said Morgan Miskulin, a Junior at Pulaski High School and choir president. “The directors say ‘Pride of Pulaski’ and we respond ‘pride of Wisconsin’ and that supports the community that supports us.”

“I’ve always loved being in the band and being able to go to Pasadena and do this it’s amazing,” said Kolton White, the band president.

The choir and musicians said they are excited to show off their hard work in California. They are the only band from Wisconsin participating.

