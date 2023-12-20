Phoenix WBB blitz Parkside 94-55

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay women’s basketball dominated from the beginning in a 94-55 victory over the Parkside Rangers Tuesday night at the Kress Center.

Green Bay (8-3, 1-0 HL) had five players reach double figures, paced by Cassie Schiltz’s 16 points. Callie Genke tallied a dozen points off the bench, and Jenna Guyer added another 10.

Former Phoenix Paty Gallasova paced the Rangers (5-4, 2-0 GLIAC) with 10 points and four assists.

GB’s 94 points are the most since piling up 88 on Illinois State on November 11, and the first 90+ point game since the Phoenix racked up 92 against Chicago State last season. The team’s 67.9-percent field goal percentage is the second-highest in a single game in team history. Green Bay also tallied 31 assists, tied for the fourth-most in a single game in program history. The team last had 31 assists in a game on January 3, 1986, also against Parkside.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Phoenix began the game in a similar fashion to last Saturday against Saint Louis, taking a commanding 19-3 lead after Genke splashed home a triple. Parkside answered strong, ending the frame on a 13-6 run. Gallasova scored six of the Rangers’ points during the run, including a layup right before the first-quarter buzzer sounded, cutting the deficit to nine at 25-16. Bailey Butler drilled a trey before Schiltz tacked on a layup, extending GB’s lead to 41-18 with 5:32 left in the first half. Maddy Schreiber got in on the action not long before intermission, making a three before adding a layup in the final moments, giving the Phoenix a 52-24 lead at the break. Green Bay’s 52 points were the most in a half this season.

Green Bay kept the pedal to the metal in the third quarter, thanks to Schiltz, who knocked down a couple of threes. The Phoenix ballooned its lead to 36 by the end of the frame after Schreiber finished a layup right at the buzzer. GB’s lead was no smaller than 38 in the fourth quarter, cruising to a 94-55 win.

GAME NOTES

» Natalie McNeal recorded a new season-high in rebounds (9).» GB’s bench made an impact, racking up 43 points.» The Phoenix had a 37-18 edge on the boards in the win.» Green Bay’s defense forced 14 turnovers.

COMING UP

Green Bay will prepare for a Horizon League Championship Game rematch against Cleveland State next Saturday, December 30. Fans are encouraged to attend the contest (purchase tickets here) to help raise awareness for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, a non-profit organization dedicated to granting thousands of life-changing wishes to children battling illnesses. The first 500 kids through the Kress Center doors will receive a complimentary Green Bay Phoenix basketball jersey, courtesy of Bergstrom Automotive.

Fans unable to attend can stream the game on ESPN+, listen on WDUZ The Fan, or follow with live stats.

