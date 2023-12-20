Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year honored

Rawhide Boys Ranch co-founder John Gillespie is a distinguished Army veteran and longtime Wisconsinite
John Gillespie had a distinguished military career before co-founding the Rawhide Boys Ranch
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award was presented this week to John Gillespie, a distinguished Army veteran and longtime Wisconsinite.

The announcement came from Congressman Mike Gallagher during a ceremony at American Legion Post 38 in Appleton.

Gillespie was recognized for his remarkable military career and significant contributions to the Northeast Wisconsin community, which includes co-founding Rawhide Boys Ranch and creating a faith-based assistance program for veterans.

“Honored. Honored. I mean, I know that there are dozens or hundreds of other veterans that should get this award,” Gillespie reacted.

In addition to receiving a certificate, Gillespie’s achievements were also acknowledged with a congratulatory entry into the Congressional record.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Walt McGrory
Badgers basketball player Walt McGrory dies at age 24
Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance
Neenah Police: Victim stabbed 17 times during disturbance

Latest News

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay), a veteran, presents the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of...
John Gillespie honored as Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year
Hundred dollar bills
Wisconsin restaurant server receives $1,000 tip
Pulaski Red Raiders practice for the Tournament of Roses Parade
EXCLUSIVE: Pulaski Red Raider band and choir packed for Tournament of Roses Parade
Michigan prison exterior
Michigan to automatically register people to vote when exiting prison