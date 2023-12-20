Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year honored

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award was presented this week to John Gillespie, a distinguished Army veteran and longtime Wisconsinite.

The announcement came from Congressman Mike Gallagher during a ceremony at American Legion Post 38 in Appleton.

Gillespie was recognized for his remarkable military career and significant contributions to the Northeast Wisconsin community, which includes co-founding Rawhide Boys Ranch and creating a faith-based assistance program for veterans.

“Honored. Honored. I mean, I know that there are dozens or hundreds of other veterans that should get this award,” Gillespie reacted.

In addition to receiving a certificate, Gillespie’s achievements were also acknowledged with a congratulatory entry into the Congressional record.

