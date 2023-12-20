New COVID-19 variant quickly gaining dominance
JN.1 is blamed for 20% of new COVID infections across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new COVID-19 subvariant is spreading fast.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this variant is perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.
It’s called subvariant JN.1.
The CDC says it’s causing about 20% of new COVID infections across the country. In fact, it’s the fastest-growing strain of the virus.
The strain already dominates in the Northeast U.S. Health officials estimate it will cause about a third of new infections there.
The CDC says the spread of JN.1 more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December.
As of December 9, only about 18% of adults in the country had received the newest COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC is calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.
