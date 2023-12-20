Mets acquire Houser, Taylor from Brewers as Stearns executes trade with his former team

Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser releases a pitch.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The New York Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for minor league pitcher Coleman Crow.

The trade was the first between the teams since former Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns left the team to run baseball operations with the Mets. Stearns joined the Brewers in October 2015 as general manager and stepped down after the 2022 season.

“We are excited to add Adrian and Tyrone to our team,” Stearns said in a statement. “Tyrone brings a well-rounded skillset to our outfield grouping and can play all three outfield positions at a high level. Adrian is a proven Major League starter who continues to add to our rotation depth and will pitch valuable innings for us this year.”

Both Houser and Taylor had spent their entire major league careers in Milwaukee.

Houser, who will turn 31 on Feb. 2, went 31-34 with a 4.00 ERA while making 129 appearances and 97 starts for the Brewers from 2015-23. He was 8-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings last year while appearing in 23 games, including 21 starts.

Taylor, who turns 30 on Jan. 22, batted .239 with a .294 on-base percentage, 41 homers and 136 RBIs with the Brewers from 2019-23. He hit .234 with a .267 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 81 games last season.

He also has the ability to play all three outfield positions.

Both Houser and Taylor are eligible for arbitration. Houser is projected to make $5.6 million and Taylor $1.7 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

Crow, who turns 23 on Dec. 30, is a right-hander who went 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four appearances last season with Rocket City, the Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A affiliate. He was 9-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 24 appearances for Rocket City in 2022.

Crow ranked 29th on MLB Pipeline’s list of the Mets’ top 30 prospects. He enters the Brewers Top 30 as the 25th-ranked prospect in the farm system

He had Tommy John surgery last summer after the Mets acquired him from the Angels.

