Man in custody after fire at Sheboygan Falls home

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) -A man is in custody and could face several charges after allegedly setting fire to a house in Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the N6100 block of Sunset Avenue just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon for reports of a female neighbor who had a protective order against a man and that man was now inside the home.

It was reported the man had attacked the woman, was destroying property, and threatened to burn down the home.

Deputies say the woman has non-life threatening injuries.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they noticed the man dumping gasoline throughout the home. When a deputy entered the home, the man lit the fire which officials say was further fueled by the gasoline. When deputies tried to arrest the man, he resisted them and by the time deputies were able to control the man, the fire had grown substantially.

Deputies had to leave the home due to heavy smoke but were able to re-enter and remove the suspect from a bedroom as more deputies arrived to try and put out the fire with fire extinguishers. Two deputies were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Multiple fire departments were able to put out the fire and officials say the fire caused major damage to the home.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released. He could face multiple charges including arson, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, and criminal damage to property.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the victim.

